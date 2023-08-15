BAGUIO CITY — The 15-member Baguio City Council on Monday asked its legal office to draft a petition seeking to nullify the city’s revised charter.

The revised Baguio City charter lapsed into law on April 11, 2022.

The councilors have said the new charter puts Baguio at a disadvantage. For one, under the law, locators inside the Camp John Hay reservation are exempted from paying taxes to the city after it was transferred to the Bases Conversion Development Authority.

Councilor Jose Molintas said some provisions of the new charter do not serve the city’s interests. Last year, the Baguio City Council passed a resolution asking then President Rodrigo R. Duterte to veto the bill. — Artemio A. Dumlao