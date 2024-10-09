BAGUIO CITY — Three alleged high-ranked New People’s Army (NPA) rebels were captured by soldiers and policemen in barangay Manag, Conner, Apayao on Tuesday.

The capture of the three alleged key members of the Regional Guerilla Unit/Regional Operations Command (RGU/ROC) of the Ilocos-Cordillera Regional Committee (ICRC) of the CPP-NPA by the Philippine Army’s 503rd Infantry Brigade acted on a tip from a concerned civilian about the presence of armed NPA terrorists in the area.

Government forces launched patrols in the area and intercepted the three identified as “Ka Sam,” alleged Commanding Officer of the Regional Sentro De Grabidad (RSDG) of the ICRC, “Ka Tanya, alleged Political Instructor and “Ka Annie,” organizer and head of education of the Kilusang Larangang Gerilya (KLG) codenamed “Baggas” or Kalinga guerillas front.

Two M16A1 rifles with ammunition, hand grenades, explosives, and personal belongings were reportedly seized from the trio and are now in the custody of authorities for further investigation.

Major General Gulliver L. Señires, Commander of the Philippine Army’s 5th Infantry Division, said “the capture of these high-ranking NPA leaders is a significant step toward dismantling the remaining guerilla fronts in Northern Luzon.”

He added their capture “demonstrates that the people are increasingly rejecting the NPA’s violent ideology and supporting the government’s efforts to achieve lasting peace and development in the region.” — Artemio A. Dumlao