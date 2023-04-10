A LOW pressure area (LPA) that entered the Philippines early Monday could develop into a typhoon within the week, according to the state weather agency.

The LPA was located 890 kilometers east of Visayas in central Philippines as of 10:00 a.m. Monday, moving westward towards the Visayas islands and southern Luzon.

“This weather disturbance may develop into a tropical depression as it moves generally westward,” the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said in an April 10 bulletin.

It will be named Amang once it becomes a typhoon, the first to hit the country this year.

The LPA was expected to bring light to moderate with occasional heavy rains over the regions of Eastern Visayas and Caraga in the southern island of Mindanao.

In the coming days, “whether it develops into a typhoon or not, this LPA will affect parts of eastern Visayas, southern Luzon, over the Quezon-Aurora area,” said weather forecaster Obet Badrina in PAGASA’s Monday weather broadcast.

It will likely bring rains over the capital region Metro Manila by Thursday.