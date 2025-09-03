One of the low-pressure areas (LPAs) being monitored has a ‘high’ chance of developing into a tropical depression within 24 hours, but its effect on the country is not expected, the state weather bureau said on Wednesday.

At a 5 a.m. briefing, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said that the LPA is likely to be the first tropical cyclone in September and will be named “Kiko.”

It was located 1,190 kilometers east-northeast of Northern Luzon and is expected to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).

“It is already quite far from our landmass, and at present, it no longer has any effect or direct effect on any part of the country,” Loriedin Dela Cruz-Galicia said in a press briefing in Tagalog.

Meanwhile, PAGASA said the southwest monsoon (Habagat) is still expected to affect large parts of the country, bringing heavy rains, particularly in the western section. — Edg Adrian A. Eva