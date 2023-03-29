FARMER groups on Wednesday slammed the Marcos government’s failure to address longstanding agrarian reform issues such as land grabbing and legislate a new program on land distribution.

“Eight months into his administration, we have yet to hear from President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. on farmer’s demand for a new and genuine agrarian reform program to replace CARP (Comprehensive Agrarian Reform Program),” said Kilusang Magbubukid ng Pilipinas (KMP) Chairperson Danilo H. Ramos.

CARP is based on Republic Act No. 6657 or the Comprehensive Agrarian Reform Law of 1988, which was enacted to “promote social justice and industrialization, providing the mechanism for its implementation, and for other purposes.”

Among the concerns raised was the prolonged promise of installation of farmers from MAKISAMA-Tinang in Tarlac City on their awarded land within 45 days.

Residents of Lupang Ramos in Dasmariñas, Cavite have also appealed to the Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) to review the denial for inclusion of 372 hectares of agricultural land for CARP coverage.

“The prevailing hunger and poverty of Filipino peasants and sectors in agriculture are among the direct result of centuries-old landlessness,” said Mr. Ramos.

Meanwhile, Zenaida Soriano, national chairperson of Amihan National Federation of Peasant Women, said farmer families in rural areas have been experiencing worsening poverty due to land issues.

“After decades of the implementation of the (CARP) and its extension, peasants remain threatened of displacement including Hacienda Tinang and Hacienda Murcia in Tarlac, Araneta Estate in Bulacan, Lupang Ramos in Cavite and Hacienda Yulo in Laguna,” she said.

The groups reiterated their call for the enactment of House Bill (HB) 1106 or the Genuine Agrarian Reform Bill as well as HB 405 or the Rice Industry Development Act, which they said will address issues on landlessness and food security. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera