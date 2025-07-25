ABOITIZ RENEWABLES, INC., the renewable energy subsidiary of Aboitiz Power Corp. (AboitizPower), has received approval from the grid operator to connect its 137.4-megawatt alternating current (MWac) solar power facility in Negros Occidental.

The National Grid Corp. of the Philippines (NGCP) issued the final certificate of approval to connect for AboitizPower’s Calatrava Solar Power Plant (SPP), signaling the facility’s readiness for commercial operations, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

“Aboitiz Renewables is able to complete great projects like the Calatrava SPP with the strong collaboration from NGCP. We appreciate NGCP for working closely with us to bring this project online, and helping us progress our humble mission to deliver affordable, reliable, clean energy to customers,” said Aboitiz Renewables President Jimmy Villaroman.

Mr. Villaroman added that the facility contributes significant capacity to the grid and helps electricity suppliers meet their obligations under the Renewable Portfolio Standards.

Meanwhile, Aboitiz Renewables is getting ready to energize two more solar projects in Luzon. The Olongapo Solar Power Plant in Olongapo City and the San Manuel Solar Power Plant in Pangasinan are scheduled for testing and commissioning by the third quarter of 2025.

These facilities will connect to NGCP’s Castillejos 230-kilovolt (kV) and San Manuel 69-kV substations, respectively.

“The successful grid integration of Calatrava SPP, alongside these upcoming projects, highlights Aboitiz Renewables’ momentum in contributing to the country’s renewable energy growth,” Mr. Villaroman said.

Aboitiz Power is the holding company for the Aboitiz Group’s investments in power generation, distribution, and retail electricity services.

The company aims to build 3,700 megawatts of new renewable energy capacity by 2030. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera