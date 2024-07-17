THE NATIONAL Grid Corp. of the Philippines (NGCP) has partially energized a transmission project that will allow the Cebu grid to transfer 600 megawatts (MW) of power to Bohol, according to the Energy department.

Dumanjug-Corella kilovolt (kV) Line 1 and Dumanjug 70 megavolt-amps reactive have been energized, connecting Cebu to Bohol, the agency said in a statement late Tuesday.

It said the Cebu-Bohol 230-kV interconnection project “will significantly boost supply in the Bohol grid by providing direct access to bulk generations from Cebu, in addition to the existing Leyte-Bohol submarine cable.”

“This milestone is also crucial for Bohol, where electricity demand has been increasing with the influx of tourists in the province known for its signature attractions, white-sand beach areas and dive spots,” it added. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera