By Sheldeen Joy Talavera, Reporter

THE DEPARTMENT of Energy (DoE) and the Philippine National Police (PNP) are launching a crackdown on illegal and hazardous practices in refilling, trading and maintenance of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders in the country.

“Recognizing the significant risk to both life and property, the government acknowledges the urgent need to ensure that all activities involving the commerce of LPG meet the highest quality and safety standards,” Energy Secretary Raphael P.M. Lotilla said in a statement on Sunday.

The DoE and the PNP have already inked an agreement to strictly enforce the laws regulating the industry and “ensure the protection of the interests and general welfare of the public.”

Under the agreement, the DoE and PNP will establish “Oplan LIRA,” which shall enforce compliance to Republic Act No. 11592, the LPG Industry Regulation Act (LIRA), on all levels of the industry.

It activates the police Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) in DoE-led inspections of LPG facilities: retailers, refillers, motor vehicles involved in the transportation of LPG in bulk or LPG cylinders and cartridges.

“Strict monitoring and enforcement is paramount to mitigate risks associated with LPG operations and promote responsible and sustainable practices within the industry,” Mr. Lotilla said.

The PNP is also tasked to investigate potential criminal violations under the LIRA, either upon receiving a report or on its initiative.

The joint DoE-PNP activities could involve the conduct of surveillance, entrapment, filing search warrant applications, and initiating criminal actions against violators.

“The passage of LIRA has prompted the government to shift focus on consumer welfare and protection, where the DoE has prioritized quality, health, safety, and environmental standards,” the DoE statement said.

Based on its records, the DoE has issued licenses to about 15,000 business establishments in the LPG trade as of end-2023.