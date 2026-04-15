NOTICE OF ANNUAL STOCKHOLDERS’ MEETING

Please take notice that the Annual Meeting of Stockholders of CHELSEA LOGISTICS AND INFRASTRUCTURE HOLDINGS CORP. will be held on Tuesday, May 12, 2026 at 11 A.M., via Remote Communication https://chelsealogistics-ph.zoom.us/j/86143659565?pwd=Gahfaln9zjdUS9Ykvv7fSi8ukGFc0v.1, with the following:

AGENDA

1. Call to Order

2. Certification of Notice and Determination of Quorum

3. Report of the President & CEO for the Year 2025

4. Approval of the Minutes of the Annual Stockholders’ Meeting held on April 28, 2025

5. Ratification and confirmation of all acts and resolutions of the Board and Management executed in the normal course of business covering the period February 16, 2025 until February 15, 2026

6. Election of Members of the Board of Directors

7. Appointment of External Auditor

8. Other Matters

Amendment of the Employee Stock Option Plan, as Amended

9. Adjournment

Only stockholders of record as of April 20, 2026 are entitled to notice of, and to vote at, this meeting.

The Annual Stockholders’ Meeting on May 12, 2026 shall be conducted via remote communication.

Stockholders who intend to participate are required to register by sending an email, together with the requirements to ASM@chelsealogistics.ph on or before May 6, 2026, 5PM (Philippine Time). Full list of requirements may be viewed on the following link: https://www.chelsealogistics.ph/annual-stockholders-meeting/. The registration is subject to validation, and successful registrations will receive an electronic invitation via email, along with a complete guide on how to join, participate and vote in the Meeting.

Copies of the Notice of the Meeting, Definitive Information Statement and other related documents may be found on https://www.chelsealogistics.ph/annual-stockholders-meeting/ and through the PSE Edge Portal. Proxy Forms and Special Powers of Attorney or other Authorization forms are available on the Company’s website must be submitted to the Office of the Corporate Secretary, 18th Floor, Udenna Tower, Rizal Drive corner 4th Avenue, Bonifacio Global City, Taguig City by mail or sent by email to ASM@chelsealogistics.ph. Validation of proxies and registration shall commence on April 20, 2026 until 5 p.m. of May 6, 2026. Participation in the meeting as well as voting shall be through remote communication. Detailed Procedure for voting shall be posted on the Company’s website.

Stockholders may also send your queries regarding the conduct of the Meeting to ir@chelseashipping.ph.

Taguig City, 9 April 2026.

HENEDINA V. SAN JUAN

Corporate Secretary

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