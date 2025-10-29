DigiPlus Interactive Corp., the country’s premier digital entertainment provider behind BingoPlus, ArenaPlus, and GameZone, recently marked a new milestone after successfully bringing in the first-ever world-renowned golf tournament, International Series Philippines (ISP), placing the country as a premier world-class golf destination.

Presented by DigiPlus’ flagship brand, BingoPlus, the International Series Philippines held from Oct. 23 to 26 at Sta. Elena Golf and Country Club, marked the first time the country hosted the global tournament and was participated by world-renowned sports personalities including golf star players Patrick Reed, Charl Schwartzel, Dustin Johnson, and Filipino pride Miguel Tabuena, who was hailed champion at the prestigious tournament.

“DigiPlus is honored to have championed the inaugural International Series Philippines. The event proved that the Philippines is ready to shine as a premier global sporting destination, showcasing both our world-class talent and our renowned Filipino hospitality,” said DigiPlus Chairman Eusebio H. Tanco. “The International Series Philippines marked a major milestone — not only in global and local golf history but also for the entire Philippine sports community.”

Mr. Tanco added that the company’s goal was to help position the Philippines on the world stage as a hub for world-class sporting events while inspiring the next generation of Filipino athletes. “By hosting an event of this caliber, we have shown that the Philippines can proudly stand alongside other global sporting destinations, sharing our nation’s warmth, talent, and spirit with the world,” he said.

The International Series Philippines was a week-long celebration that blended elite sports with high-energy entertainment from Oct. 21 to Oct. 26. Highlights included pre-event mall tours, press conferences, a gala night, and the culminating music festival, “Swing for the Filipino Sports Dream.”

Held at the Aseana City Concert Grounds, the music festival was top-billed by Norwegian DJ and EDM superstar Alan Walker and Black Eyed Peas’ Apl.de.Ap, alongside Filipino icons Bamboo, Parokya ni Edgar, Sandwich, LILY, Urbandub, Kiara, and dance groups A-Team and UPeepz.

The ISP presented by BingoPlus Music Festival will be shown via delayed telecast on GTV, BingoPlus social media pages, and partnered media Facebook pages on Oct. 31 from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. GMA-7 will also broadcast the concert on Nov. 2 starting at 10 a.m.

The successful staging of the International Series Philippines reflected DigiPlus’ broader vision to merge sports, entertainment, and cultural engagement. More than just a tournament, it became a platform that successfully bridged local enthusiasm with international attention and signaled the country’s growing capability to host global-scale events.

