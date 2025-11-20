The prestigious International Series Philippines (ISP), which was held for the first time in the country, proved to be more than just a showcase of world-class golf. Thanks to BingoPlus Foundation, the social development arm of DigiPlus Interactive Corp., the event became a powerful platform to champion sports development, uplift the country’s athletes, and secure a brighter future for the sport and for nation-building.

Presented by BingoPlus, the flagship brand of DigiPlus, the first-ever staging of the world-renowned ISP successfully established the country as a premier sports destination. The event allowed the BingoPlus Foundation to uphold its commitment to sports development by handing over donations to key partners in sports development.

“DigiPlus is proud to have championed the inaugural International Series Philippines. This prestigious event is an affirmation that we created a new milestone for our country as a premier world-class sports destination,” DigiPlus Chairman Eusebio Tanco said, who added, “Beyond expanding golf’s domestic reach and enhancing our global standing, this tournament is crucial because it gives us, through our BingoPlus Foundation, the opportunity to support and empower our sports community, which upholds our commitment to Philippine sports.”

In the week-long ISP event held last month, the BingoPlus Foundation turned over a total of P17.2 million in donations to key partner-beneficiaries, namely: the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC), the National Golf Association of the Philippines (NGAP), the Asian Development Tour (ADT), and the Sisidlan Rizal Weavers.

The P8-million donation to the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) reinforces the Foundation’s long-term commitment to strengthening the country’s athletic programs and empowering Filipino athletes to excel globally.

“This P8-million amount is a victory far greater than any we could claim tonight. The true winners here are our Filipino athletes and our youth,” PSC Commissioner Fritz Gaston remarked. “Our primary focus is to assist our athletes, particularly the aspiring young individuals. This generous donation [from BingoPlus and BingoPlus Foundation] will be utilized to support our youth, starting from the grassroots. We will provide them with the necessary funds for their training and practice in their chosen sports,” he added, emphasizing that the investment is dedicated to shaping the next generation of national athletes.

To grow the game locally, the Foundation also committed US$50,000 to the National Golf Association of the Philippines (NGAP) and US$100,000 to the Asian Development Tour (ADT). This ADT partnership, introducing its series to the Philippines for the first time, guarantees a Filipino golfer a coveted slot in the prestigious International Series. This move bridges critical opportunities for emerging talents and firmly places the nation’s golf facilities on the global map.

“By investing in this tournament, we’re not just funding a competition, we’re helping shape future champions,” affirmed Jasper Vicencio, president of BingoPlus. “This is about creating world-class opportunities for Filipinos right here at home.”

The Foundation’s inclusive development efforts extended beyond sports. Alongside BingoPlus and GameZone, BingoPlus Foundation celebrated Filipino artistry and cultural heritage by donating P500,000 to the Sisidlan Rizal Weavers. This support helps the local artisans maintain their business and advocacy, which gained recognition when showcased during the golf tournament’s Welcome Gala and the LIV Golf Music Fest.

“The entire Sisidlan Weavers team extends its sincere gratitude to the BingoPlus Foundation for their P500,000 donation,” stated Sisidlan Weavers Founder Sharonette Roquios. “This amount will be directly utilized to strengthen our business advocacy which is to create more sustainable jobs for our women. I believe that every fiber we weave builds stronger families and brighter futures. We thank the BingoPlus Foundation for partnering with us to elevate Filipino craftsmanship and empower our women,” she added.

BingoPlus Foundation Executive Director Angela Camins-Wieneke said, “Events like this bring energy to the community from tourism and local jobs to inspiring the next generation of athletes.” She concluded, “We’ll continue creating avenues where every Filipino can play, compete, and thrive.”

By successfully merging global sportsmanship with local empowerment, BingoPlus Foundation demonstrated how its mission to ‘Multiply the Good’ makes a significant mark in sports and cultural development, extending beyond its traditional focus on education and health.

