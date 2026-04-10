DigiPlus Interactive Corp., the country’s premier digital entertainment provider behind BingoPlus, ArenaPlus, and GameZone, is solidifying the Philippines’ presence on the global sporting map, securing the staging of world-renowned International Series (IS) for a second straight year.

Building on the success of the 2025 showcase, DigiPlus, through its pioneering brand BingoPlus, is stepping up as title partner for the Philippine Open when it tees off Nov. 12 to 15 at Manila Southwoods Golf and Country Club in Carmona, Cavite, officially part of the global tournament’s action-packed calendar.

“By securing the BingoPlus Philippine Open’s place within the International Series, we are building a sustainable ecosystem for the Filipino athlete,” DigiPlus chairman Eusebio H. Tanco said.

“This is ‘Entertainment for Good’ in action, as it utilizes our platform to create opportunities for Filipino talent to excel on the global stage while also showcasing the Philippines as a premier destination not only for sports, but also tourism,” he added.

Launched back in 2022, the International Series marks an evolution for the prestigious Asian Tour. Backed by massive funding from LIV Golf, the series consists of several elevated tournaments designed to provide a platform for elite talent, allowing players to earn promotions to the high-stakes LIV Golf League.

The Philippine Open is Asia’s oldest national championship, and with DigiPlus and BingoPlus powering the showcase, the meet is poised to rejoin prominent golf tournaments around the world.

The BingoPlus Philippine Open will feature a formidable roster of international champions, headlined by homegrown ace and ArenaPlus ambassador Miguel Tabuena. His success as a LIV Golf League World Card is the ultimate testament of Philippine potential at the pinnacle of the sport.

Beyond the immediate gains for sports tourism, the November showpiece marks a turning point for Philippine golf, as it accelerates the development of the sport and elevates it onto the world stage.

More updates on the tournament will be shared on official DigiPlus and BingoPlus platforms in the coming weeks.

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