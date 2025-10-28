On Nov. 11-12, 2025, the Asian Institute of Management (AIM) will host the Asian Forum on Enterprise for Society (AFES) 2025 at the Makati Shangri-La. Organized by AIM’s Ramon V. del Rosario, Sr. Center on Enterprise for Society (RVR Center), AFES brings together global thought leaders, changemakers, and innovators to explore how enterprise can be a force for resilience and renewal in times of disruption.

At a moment defined by climate instability, shifting geopolitics, and the rapid evolution of artificial intelligence, AFES 2025 will examine how enterprises can lead with purpose, adaptability, and a commitment to long-term progress.

Two figures who have shaped the global sustainability agenda will set the tone. Ban Ki-moon, former Secretary-General of the United Nations, played a pivotal role in forging the Paris Agreement and the Sustainable Development Goals. Jaime Augusto Zobel de Ayala, Chairman of Ayala Corp., has led sustainability-driven transformation across Philippine and regional business sectors. Their perspectives will anchor the forum’s call for collective leadership in solving the challenges that define our time.

With the theme “Navigating Disruption: Enterprise Priorities for a Resilient Future,” AFES 2025 will explore practical pathways toward inclusive and sustainable growth. Discussions will focus on how enterprises can harness technology responsibly, design climate solutions rooted in nature, and strengthen systems that value education, diversity, and equity. The forum will also highlight micro-entrepreneurship and inclusive finance as key drivers of opportunity for communities most affected by global change.

Confirmed Speakers and Panelists include:

H.E. Ban Ki-Moon — 8th Secretary-General, United Nations

Jaime Augusto Zobel de Ayala — Chairman, Ayala Corp.

Ms. Cathy Yap-Yang — Head of Programs, Cignal TV, Inc.

Ms. Anna Mae Yu Lamentillo — Founder, NightOwl AI

Mr. Anshu Gupta — 2015 Ramon Magsaysay Awardee, Founder, Goonj and Gram Swabhimaan

Mr. Antonio Lambino — President, Ayala Foundation, Inc.

Ms. Carmina Bayombong — Founder & CEO, InvestEd

Ms. Ena Louise Quitain — COO, DMD Skin Sciences

Atty. Geraldine Acuña-Sunshine — Founder and President, Khan Academy

Mr. Gita Wirjawan — former Minister of Trade and Founder, Ancora Group

Dr. Gonzalo J. Varela — Lead Economist for Philippines, Malaysia, and Brunei, World Bank

Ms. Imelda Madarang — CEO, Fisherfarms, Inc.

Ms. Jean Pauline Landicho — CARD MRI — 2008 Ramon Magsaysay Awardee Organization

Mr. Jeremy Prepscius — Managing Director, Asia Pacific ESG-Sustainable Supply Chains, PwC

Mr. Jerico Matawaran — Enterprise Risk Management Director, ICTSI

Mr. Jesus Antonio S. Itchon — President, BDO Network Bank

Ms. Louise Mabulo — 2019 UN Young Champion of the Earth, and Founder, The Cacao Project

Mr. Mark Ruiz — Co-founder, Hapinoy

Dr. Muhammad Amjad Saqib — 2021 Ramon Magsaysay Awardee, Founder, Akhuwat

Dr. Nanthaporn “Prae” Seributra — CEO, Starfish Education

Ms. Neha Das — Head, UN Global Compact Asia & Oceania

Dr. Panitan Wattanayagorn — former Chairman, Prime Minister of Thailand’s Security Advisory Committee

Dr. Raul Fabella — National Scientist, National Academy of Science and Technology

Archi. Romolo Nati — Chairman and CEO, Italpinas Development Corp.

Ms. Shaahina Ali — 2025 Ramon Magsaysay Awardee, Executive Director, Parley Maldives

Dr. Jikyeong Kang — President and Dean, Asian Institute of Management

Dr. Albert Wee Kwan Tan — Associate Professor and Academic Program Director, Online Master in Business Administration, Asian Institute of Management

Dr. Bradley Googins — Strategy Professor, E4Impact Foundation

Dr. Chad Michael Briggs — Professor and Academic Program Director, Executive Master in Disaster Risk and Crisis Management, Asian Institute of Management

Dr. Christopher Monterola — Professor and Head of Aboitiz School of Innovation, Technology, and Entrepreneurship (ASITE), Asian Institute of Management

Dr. Daniel Broby — Professor and Academic Program Director, Master of Science in Financial Technology, Asian Institute of Management

Dr. Dynah A. Basuil — Professor and Executive Director, AIM-RVR Center on Enterprise for Society, Asian Institute of Management

For AIM, convening AFES 2025 affirms a belief that management education must evolve alongside the problems it seeks to solve. The institute’s mission is not only to train leaders but to equip them to build systems that are both economically sound and socially responsible.

Since its founding in 2002, AFES has grown into one of Asia’s leading platforms for cross-sector dialogue. Through the RVR Center, AIM continues to advance its vision of innovation, partnership, and enterprise as vital pathways toward a sustainable and equitable future.

For more information, visit afes.aim.edu.

