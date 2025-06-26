Shangri-La The Fort, Manila has been accepted into Virtuoso’s exclusive portfolio of luxury travel partners, comprising 2,300 preferred suppliers in 100 countries. According to Amit Oberoi, general manager of Shangri-La The Fort, Manila, inclusion in Virtuoso will present new sales and marketing opportunities to the network’s luxury travel advisors and their highly desirable clientele. Virtuoso agencies worldwide sell an average of US$35 billion annually, making the network the most significant player in luxury travel.

“Virtuoso’s acceptance process is incredibly selective, so becoming a preferred partner is a true honor,” said Oberoi. “The reputation Virtuoso member agencies have for outstanding dedication to their clients is a perfect fit with our own bespoke approach to service. Now that we’re part of this renowned network, we look forward to offering Virtuoso advisors and their clients the special amenities, values and experiences that surpass their expectations.”

Shangri-La The Fort, Manila joins Virtuoso’s collection of the finest luxury hotels, resorts, cruise lines, airlines, tour operators and other travel entities worldwide. These partners, which specialize in world-class client service and experiences, provide superior offerings, rare opportunities and exceptional value for Virtuoso clients. These prestigious providers are able to market to Virtuoso clients via network vehicles and to Virtuoso agencies through multiple communications channels and events, including Virtuoso Travel Week, luxury travel’s preeminent worldwide gathering. Shangri-La The Fort, Manila’s acceptance into Virtuoso gives it direct relationships with the world’s leading leisure travel agencies in North and Latin America, the Caribbean, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Africa and the Middle East.

Located in the heart of Bonifacio Global City, Shangri-La The Fort features 576 elegantly appointed guestrooms and suites, award-winning dining experiences and its world-class fitness and wellness facilities at Kerry Sports Manila. With seamless access to retail, lifestyle and entertainment venues, the hotel serves as a dynamic hub for business and leisure travel.

Shangri-La Group is one of the world’s premier hospitality companies. Founded in 1971, the Group now operates over 100 hotels globally under the Shangri-La, Kerry, JEN and Traders brands. Renowned for its distinctive Asian hospitality and thoughtful service, Shangri-La offers guests memorable experiences across a diverse portfolio of destinations in Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Europe and North America.

In addition to its hotels and resorts, the Group’s operations extend to mixed-use developments, residences, and lifestyle destinations that reflect its commitment to excellence, sustainability and innovation. With a deep-rooted Classification: Internal belief in caring for people and the communities it serves, Shangri-La continues to set new standards in luxury, comfort and service.

About Virtuoso

Virtuoso is the leading global travel agency network specializing in luxury and experiential travel. This by-invitation-only organization comprises over 1,200 travel agency locations with more than 20,000 travel advisors in 58 countries throughout North America, Latin America, the Caribbean, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Africa and the Middle East. Drawing upon its preferred relationships with 2,300 of the world’s best hotels and resorts, cruise lines, airlines, tour companies and premier destinations, the network provides its upscale clientele with exclusive amenities, rare experiences and privileged access. Normalized annual sales of US$35 billion make Virtuoso a powerhouse in the luxury travel industry. For more information, visit www.virtuoso.com.

