The 16th Philippine SME Business Expo (PHILSME), happening on May 9-10, 2025, at the SMX Convention Center in Pasay City, is setting the stage for an inspiring two-day business event. This year’s edition features an exceptional lineup of speakers, new business activities, and unrivaled networking opportunities designed to help small and medium enterprises scale and thrive.

Under the banner theme “Driving Momentum: Pursuing Ingenuity, Resiliency, and Customer-Centricity,” PHILSME Business Expo 2025 brings together over 120 multi-sector exhibitors, thousands of industry professionals, and over 10,000 pre-registered attendees — and growing by the day.

Learn from the Best in Business: Powerhouse Conference Lineup

This year’s PHILSME Business Conference takes center stage at the heart of the expo floor, making learning accessible to all attendees. While the talks are open for public viewing, upgraded ticket holders will enjoy reserved priority seating (first-come, first-served basis) for a more immersive experience, plus exclusive access perks.

The conference features some of the most influential voices in business and entrepreneurship:

Jayson Lo – Leadership Motivational Speaker

RJ Ledesma – Business Manual Editor-in-Chief & Serial Entrepreneur

Cristalle Belo-Pitt – Managing Director, Belo Essentials

Kim Lato – CEO, Kimstore & E-Commerce Expert

Darlyn Ty-Nilo – Product Innovator and Belle de Jour Founder

Miko David – Digital Strategist, David & Golyat

Rowen Untivero – Entrepreneurial Solutions Consultant

Ric Gindap – Design for Tomorrow CEO

Trixie Esguerra-Abrenilla, CEO of PHILSME, emphasized the value of learning from real success stories.

“This year’s conference brings together entrepreneurs who don’t just talk business — they’ve lived it. Our goal is to inspire, equip, and empower SMEs with knowledge they can immediately use to grow, scale, and lead in today’s ever-changing landscape.”

Spotlight on Entrepreneurs: Business Network Ceremony

Among the event’s highlights is the PHILSME Business Network Oath-Taking Ceremony, which recognizes the growing community of entrepreneurs who are making meaningful impacts in their fields.

Top Industry Sponsors Powering the Event

A growing roster of prestigious sponsors proudly supports the 16th PHILSME Business Expo:

PLATINUM

JRS Dynamics Info Solutions Corp.

GCash for Business

Cignal TV, Inc.

USA Poultry & Egg Export Council

Benchmark

GOLD

IWG International Workplace Group

DSOURCE, Inc.

ZOHO

Malaysia External Trade Development Corp. (MATRADE)

Cebuana Lhuillier, Inc.

Finest Media PH

SILVER

Security Bank

LANDI

Skyro

Sterling International Consulting

Pru Life UK

SPX

Design for Tomorrow

Sine Haraya

PHILSME Business Network

Register Now: Free & Upgraded Tickets Available!

Registration is FREE via https://ticket.philsme.com/. Attendees can also upgrade their tickets for premium access, which includes:

Priority seating at the business conference

Official visitor ID

A stylish PHILSME tote bag

Walk-ins will be charged P200 at the venue, so early registration is strongly encouraged.

Don’t miss this chance to spark growth, gain expert insights, and connect with the movers of Philippine business. Get your tickets now at https://ticket.philsme.com/.

For more information, email sunshine@philsme.com or call +63968-569-8358‬.

