Demonstrating its unwavering commitment to being the Filipinos’ Partner for Life, Sun Life Philippines announced that it paid more than P6 billion in claims, maturities, and other benefits in 2024.

With this amount, the total amount of benefits that Sun Life Philippines has paid in the past five years now exceed P32 billion.

“At Sun Life, we understand that our core purpose extends beyond offering policies; it’s about being there for our Clients during the most critical times,” said Benedict Sison, CEO and Country Head of Sun Life Philippines. “Our commitment to being our Clients’ partner for life is the cornerstone of our business, guiding us in every decision we make.”

Looking ahead, Sun Life aims to reach more Filipinos across the country to help achieve lifetime financial security and live healthier lives. At present, the company has over 20,000 advisors, 96 New Business Offices, and 80 Client Service Centers nationwide. All these are complemented by continuous efforts to foster financial literacy to increase knowledge about the features and benefits of insurance products.

“As we celebrate our 130th anniversary, we look forward to launching more initiatives and engaging more Filipinos,” Sison said. “We still have a long way to go in terms of making sure every Filipino is insured, but we are ready to do our share to make it happen.”

To learn more about Sun Life’s products and services, visit www.sunlife.com.ph.

