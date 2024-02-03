From Feb. 12 to 24, OMEGA will auction 11 MoonSwatch Moonshine Gold suitcases through Sotheby’s, each containing all of the 11 OMEGA x Swatch “Mission to Moonshine Gold” timepieces. This is the very first time that these rare models are offered together in one set, and the first time that the special suitcase is available to buy, giving fans the chance to own a truly unique compilation. 100% of the auction proceeds will be given to OMEGA’s long-term partner, Orbis International, who fight avoidable blindness and vision loss around the world.

Before the auction concludes on Feb. 24, the 11 “Mission to Moonshine Gold” suitcases will go on display at 11 OMEGA Boutiques around the world from Feb. 1 to 11, including Boutiques in Zurich, Tokyo, Bangkok, Singapore, Hong Kong, Beijing, New York, London, Milan, Paris, and Sydney. Visitors are encouraged to drop by and set their eyes on the collection being offered.

Orbis’s work is especially valuable for children, allowing many of them to see their parents, the moon, and the stars for the very first time. Through its programs and on board the Flying Eye Hospital, Orbis has provided care for millions of patients, while also training eye care professionals in areas with the greatest need globally. OMEGA has supported Orbis since 2011 and this upcoming auction will highlight the brand’s ongoing commitment to the cause.

The original MoonSwatch collection by OMEGA x Swatch made headlines in March 2022 when it was released to critical acclaim and high demand. Produced in revolutionary BIOCERAMIC, the 11 models drew their colourful inspiration from space and the planets, while also paying tribute to the legendary OMEGA Speedmaster design.

Throughout the months of 2023, the collection was given a radiant twist – in the form of the “Mission to Moonshine Gold” versions. These 11 watches each feature a seconds hand coated in 18K Moonshine™ Gold – a distinctive alloy created in-house at OMEGA that offers a more subtle and long-lasting form of yellow gold. Each of the Moonshine™ Gold hands also reveal their own special detail, such as a strawberry pattern for the Strawberry Moon in July, a flower pattern for the Flower Moon in May, and even a lollipop design that follows the Speedmaster CK2998 watch from 1961.

The suitcases themselves are truly unique, as they contain a golden monocle with the OMEGA x Swatch logo, and a one-of-a-kind coin, engraved with the 3-letter aviation code from their displayed city (such as HKG for Hong Kong). This same code will be engraved on the side of all watches within the suitcase for that particular city.

The auction will be hosted by Sotheby’s and accessible globally online at Sothebys.com where the bidding will start on Feb. 12 and end on Feb. 24 – the next full moon. It’s a space-inspired series that will create excitement across the planet.

