SM Foundation continues to expand the reach of the Kabalikat sa Kabuhayan on Sustainable Agriculture Program (KSK-SAP) to help build empowered farming communities across the Philippines.

Joined by its partners, Moca Family Farm, TESDA, DSWD, DA, DOST, DTI, DOT, SM City Masinag and continuing the recent launches in multiple locations across Calabarzon and other regions in the country, the recently launched SMFI’s KSK-SAP in Antipolo, Rizal, the program aims to produce quality, safe, fresh fruits and vegetables and to to prepare farmers in becoming entrepreneurs.

Farming hope together

Together with its partner school, the KSK-SAP trainees will undergo a two-phase program. The learning sessions kick off with a 14-week training program with topics on modern agri-technology, capacity building, financial literacy, values formation, product development, and market opportunities.

SMFI also assists the farmers in formalizing their respective groups through the assistance of partner government agencies. This phase aims to help increase their learning capacity and enable them to contribute to economic growth.

To cap the first phase, KSK-SAP farmers will join the SM Sunday Market, an SM Supermalls initiative that helps marginalized farmers. By actively engaging in such market opportunities, they will not only receive additional training in the crucial areas of sales and marketing for their agri-businesses but also gain a platform to exhibit their remarkable products. This collaborative effort not only empowers them to earn a substantial income but also enables them to showcase their dedication, talent, and the exceptional quality of their produce to a broader market.

Since its inception in 2007, KSK-SAP has helped more than 28,500 marginalized farmers from rural and urban areas across the country, fueling their entrepreneurial and farming capabilities. As a result, some of the program’s graduates become seasonal suppliers for the SM group and other local markets, and exhibitors at government-led programs such as DTI’s One Town, One Product (OTOP).

SM Foundation’s KSK-SAP is conducted in partnership with SM Supermalls, TESDA, DA, DSWD, DOST, DTI, DOT, and partner farm schools.

