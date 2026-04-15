NOTICE OF ANNUAL STOCKHOLDERS’ MEETING

To all Stockholders:

Please be advised that the annual meeting of the stockholders of PAXYS, INC., will be held on 12 May 2026 at 10:00 a.m. at Makati City to be conducted virtually and may be accessed through the following link: www.paxys.com/ASM2026.html. The password to attend the meeting shall be provided by the Company to all stockholders of record as of April 10, 2026 or their proxies who have successfully registered to attend the meeting (Please refer to the registration procedure below).

The Agenda is as follows:

Call to Order Proof of Notice and Certification of Quorum Approval of Minutes of Previous Stockholders’ Meeting Management Report and Audited Financial Statements for the Year Ended December 31, 2025 Ratification of Previous Corporate Acts Election of Directors Appointment of External Auditors Other Matters Adjournment

Only stockholders of record as of April 10, 2026 or their proxies shall be entitled to attend and vote at the virtual meeting. Stockholders who wish to attend the virtual meeting by remote communication or in absentia must register at www.paxys.com/ASM2026.html to attend and submit the supporting documents not later than the close of business on May 2, 2026.

Individual stockholders who wish to be represented at the virtual meeting by proxy must: (a) upload a copy of duly signed and accomplished proxy form (which may be downloaded from the website) in PDF, JPEG or similar format at the registration portal at www.paxys.com/ASM2026.html AND (b) submit the original of the duly signed and accomplished proxy form, by post or courier to the Office of the Assistant Corporate Secretary at the 15th Floor, 6750 Ayala Office Tower, Ayala Avenue, Makati City not later than May 2, 2026. The Company shall validate the requests and the proxies, and email to the stockholders and/or proxy holders the instructions and password on how to access the virtual stockholders’ meeting.

If you own shares through your broker or your shares are lodged, please secure from your broker a duly signed and accomplished proxy form, which you or your broker must upload to the registration portal and submit to the Company in the same manner stated above and not later than May 2, 2026. In accordance with Rule 20.11.2.18 of the 2015 Implementing Rules and Regulations of the Securities Regulation Code, proxies executed by brokers shall be accompanied by a certification under oath stating that before the broker executed the proxy form, he had duly obtained the written consent of the persons in whose account the shares are held. Otherwise, the Company may not recognize you as a stockholder of record.

Corporate shareholders shall likewise be required to submit a secretary’s certificate attesting to the authority of the representative or proxy holder to attend and vote at the virtual stockholders’ meeting. The same must be uploaded to the registration portal and submitted to the Company in the same manner stated above and not later than May 2, 2026. Otherwise, the Company may likewise not recognize you as a stockholder of record.

Validation of proxies will take place not later than May 7, 2026.

Pursuant to SEC Notice dated 11 March 2026, a copy of this Notice of meeting and accompanying annex containing a brief statement of the rationale and explanation for each item in the agenda, Definitive Information Statement, Management Report, Proxy Form and other documents related to the meeting are available at the Company’s website at www.paxys.com.

For any questions about the meeting, you may email to investor_relations@paxys.com.

Makati City, Metro Manila, Philippines, 30 March 2026.

ATTY. ANA MARIA A. KATIGBAK

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