LOGISTICS provider CargoBoss Philippines said more small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are turning to imports as part of their long-term business strategies, driving demand for logistics services.

“More entrepreneurs are incorporating importing into their long-term business strategies,” CargoBoss Philippines said in a statement on Wednesday.

“The focus now is on making the process more transparent, predictable, and accessible,” it added.

SMEs account for more than 99% of registered businesses in the Philippines, generate over 60% of total employment, and contribute about 30% to 40% of economic output, the company said, city industry data.

As competition intensifies, more businesses are sourcing products from overseas markets, particularly China, which accounts for about 20% to 30% of the country’s total imports, it noted.

The expansion of the digital economy, driven by e-commerce and online marketplaces, has also enabled more entrepreneurs to enter retail and distribution, increasing demand for imported goods, the logistics provider said.

However, importing remains complex for many smaller firms due to challenges such as coordinating with suppliers, managing documentation, and dealing with shipping costs and limited visibility over shipments, the company also said.

CargoBoss Philippines, which offers integrated freight services including consolidation at origin and final delivery, said communication and shipment visibility remain critical for businesses, particularly in fast-moving sectors such as e-commerce.

“We’ve seen how important timely communication is for our clients,” it said. “Providing consistent support helps businesses manage their operations more effectively.”

The company also said that import-driven business models are expected to grow as SMEs expand and digital commerce gains traction. — ALB