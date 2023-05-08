Puregold will hold its 15th Tindahan ni Aling Puring Sari-Sari Store Convention 2023 on May 18, 19, and 20 at the World Trade Center in Pasay City. This year’s theme “Sari-Saring Saya, Sari-Saring Benta,”celebrates the Tindahan Ni Aling Puring (TNAP) program’s diverse membership of small and medium-scale business owners that include sari-sari store owners, bulk buyers, caterers, operators of karinderyas, canteens, bakeries and online sellers.

Through TNAP, these entrepreneurs enjoy negosyo promotions and discounts when purchasing from Puregold as well as perks and privileges that help them grow and expand their businesses. An example of this is the recently introduced cashback rewards program that gives members the chance to earn cashback points with a lesser purchase requirement.

At the upcoming convention, TNAP members naturally can expect to be treated to value-for-money deals and instant freebies. Aside from this, they may also engage with some of the country’s brightest business minds and join the free seminars that will be held at the event. Invited speakers are Chinkee Tan, author of best-selling books on money and business; Pocholo Gonzales, motivational speaker on leadership and entrepreneurial mindset; and Rose Fres Fausto, writer and lecturer on financial literacy.

Resource persons from TikTok, and Globe will also offer useful tips to Aling Puring members who utilize digital tools in pursuing business transformation.

For Vincent Co, President of Puregold Price Club Inc., such benefits work both ways. “Puregold looks forward to the next twenty-five years with all the hard-working sari-sari store and business owners who are part of the Aling Puring program,” he said. “We will continue to engage much of our company’s efforts in consistently improving customer experience, whether through our consistent offers of discounts or innovations like the Puregold Mobile and Aling Puring app.”

Exciting opportunities for business growth await participants at the Tindahan ni Aling Puring Sari-Sari Store Convention 2023. While Co enjoins all members to attend, an estimated 30,000 Aling Puring members are expected to be at the festive event.

