THE Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) on Monday said a total of 5,404 overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) and their dependents have been brought home by the government’s repatriation efforts since March 5 amid the Middle East (ME) conflict.

During the Senate Proactive Response and Oversight for Timely and Effective Crisis Strategy Committee hearing, Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo J. Cacdac said the government has so far chartered nine flights from the war-stricken region.

Of the total returnees, 4,234 were OFWs and 1,170 were their dependents.

On Monday, a total of 342 Filipinos from Dubai, the United Arab Emirates were repatriated through the government’s ninth chartered flight.

On the same day, 109 OFWs from Doha, Qatar also returned through a government-funded commercial flight.

He added that repatriating another 5,000 OFWs may take the government about three to four weeks.

According to Mr. Cacdac, the DMW has spent P1.2 billion, or 50% of its Action Funds for the crisis programs for OFWs apart from the repatriation, such as legal, medical, and financial assistance.

“We devote a certain amount of money for the financial [assistance], we have given 4,478 OFWs on the ground financial assistance for work-disrupted OFWs similar to the COVID-19 assistance that we had which is $200,” Mr. Cacdac added.

Mr. Cacdac said the DMW and the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration have a 60-40 ratio in shouldering the costs of their crisis response.

Last week, the Department of Economy, Planning, and Development reported that prolonged conflict between the US and Iran may also lead to job losses for 200,000 OFWs. — Kaela Patricia B. Gabriel