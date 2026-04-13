PRESIDENT Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. on Monday appeared before Palace reporters to slam rumors about his health.

Doing jumping jacks before a surprise briefing at the Palace, he challenged anyone saying he is sick to exercise with him.

“You come to the gym with me, let’s see who’s stronger in lifting weights,” he said in mixed English and Filipino.

He said the last time he visited a hospital was during his diverticulitis scare last January.

He is taking maintenance medicine for gout, Allopurinol, and another for hypertension.

After his briefing, he encouraged Palace reporters to run with him back to his office.

Rumors against his health started after he shed visible weight following his January hospitalization. — Chloe Mari A. Hufana