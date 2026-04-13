TRADE diplomat Maria Bernardita Angara-Mathay took her oath before President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. on Monday as the new secretary of Tourism.

Ms. Mathay took her oath at the Presidential Palace on Monday afternoon.

Prior to her appointment, she was commercial counselor at the Philippine Trade and Investment Center in Tokyo, leading strategic partnerships with Japanese firms.

The Palace earlier said her appointment reflects the administration’s push to position tourism as a driver of jobs, businesses and regional development. — Chloe Mari A. Hufana