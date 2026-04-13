THE Commission on Elections (Comelec) has processed nearly four million voter registration applications nationwide as of mid-April in the lead-up to the 2026 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections.

Latest data released by the poll body on Monday showed that almost 3.91 million applications have been processed, a significant surge in registration activity as the May 18 deadline approaches.

The figures reflect a robust participation rate across all regions, with female applicants totaling 2.017 million and male applicants at 1.891 million.

The Calabarzon region (Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, and Quezon) recorded the highest number of new registrants with 642,217 applications. This was followed by Central Luzon with 434,920 and the National Capital Region with 397,540. Other regions with high turnout include Bicol with 235,596 and Central Visayas with 230,838.

Meanwhile, special registration initiatives such as the Register Anywhere Program have also reported over 9,000 applications processed at the main office.

The Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections will be held on Nov. 2, with voter registration continuing until May 18, according to the poll body. — Erika Mae P. Sinaking