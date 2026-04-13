BAGUIO CITY — Fourteen people were hurt after a blast rocked the former Philippine Rabbit bus line terminal sinkhole area along Magsaysay Avenue early morning on Monday.

Police said the explosion occurred around 3 a.m., hitting individuals who were in the vicinity. All 14 victims were rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Authorities arrested a suspect believed to be behind the blast, later on identified as a small-scale miner from Itogon town in Benguet.

Police investigators told Baguio City Mayor Benjamin B. Magalong that the suspect allegedly lobbed an improvised explosive to get back at bystanders who mauled him after harassing people in the vicinity.

The area has been cordoned off as police continued their probe. — Artemio A. Dumlao