SUPPORT for the administration of President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. and the political opposition saw significant increases in March, even as the pro-Duterte bloc maintained its position as the country’s largest political faction.

In a survey released on Monday, the nonpartisan public opinion research firm WR Numero reported that the rise in partisan alignment follows a sharp contraction in the number of Filipinos identifying as independents.

The March 2026 Philippine Public Opinion Monitor revealed that those identifying as supporters of the Marcoses and their allies rose to 22.2%, up from 14.7% in November 2025.

Similarly, the share of Filipinos siding with opposition figures such as former Vice-President Maria Leonor “Leni” G. Robredo, Senator Ana Theresia “Risa” N. Hontiveros-Baraquel, and Senator Paolo Benigno “Bam” A. Aquino IV jumped to 16.8% from the previous 12.2%.

These gains coincided with a 14.4-percentage-point drop in the “independent” category, which fell to 24.8% during the same period.

The pro-Duterte bloc remains the dominant force in Philippine politics with 32.7%, despite a marginal dip from 33.9% in late 2025.

According to WR Numero, the Duterte camp showed the highest level of internal cohesion, with 65.9% of its base identifying as “solid” or steadfast supporters. This stability persists as Vice-President Sara Duterte-Carpio announced her 2028 presidential bid and despite concurrent impeachment proceedings against her in the House of Representatives.

Regionally, the Duterte family consolidated its influence in Mindanao, where support reached 72.7%, and maintained a lead in the Visayas at 34%.

In contrast, the Marcos camp’s growth was most pronounced in Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon, where its supporters overtook those identifying as independents.

Support for the administration jumped to 30.3% from 15.7% in the capital and to 29.3% from 21.9% in the Rest of Luzon.

However, WR Numero noted that the pro-Marcos base appears “comparatively softer” than its rivals, as only about a third, or 32.8% of its identified supporters are considered “solid,” while nearly a quarter (23.3%) also expressed alignment with the Duterte faction.

The opposition’s growth was primarily fueled by surges in the Visayas, where support rose to 22% from 10.4%, and the Rest of Luzon, which saw an increase to 21.9% from 15.2%.

These gains were tempered by slight declines in Metro Manila, down to 16%, and Mindanao, down to 3.2%.

The survey was conducted from March 10 to 17, using face-to-face interviews with 1,455 respondents nationwide. It carries a national margin of error of ±3 and a 95% confidence level.

The research firm indicated that the shifting landscape suggests a more polarized electorate as voters move away from neutral stances toward established political blocs. — Erika Mae P. Sinaking