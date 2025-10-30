THE Philippine women’s football team failed to capitalize on a two-goal advantage and settled for a 2-2 draw with Uzbekistan in Wednesday’s friendly at Rizal Memorial Stadium (RMS).

The Filipinas got off to a roaring start in the homecoming gig dubbed “GoTyme Bank Matchup” with Chandler McDaniel scoring barely two minutes in and Meryll Serrano doubling the lead 54 minutes later to the delight of 3,106 supporters.

But the Pinay booters couldn’t hold on and complete the job of notching their first victory at home since their 3-0 clincher over Thailand in the Asean Championship finale also at RMS in 2022.

Diyorakhon Khabibullaeva emerged as the spoiler to Marc Torcaso’s charges, firing home in the 67th and 81st to force the stalemate.

The friendly served as part of the Filipinas’ buildup for the Southeast Asian Games (SEAG) in December in Thailand, where they’re up for early battles against defending champion Vietnam, Myanmar and Malaysia in Group B. In 2023 in Cambodia, the squad missed out on a trip to the semifinals as they finished third in their group after tiebreak behind the Vietnamese and Burmese on goal difference.

“We’re pretty excited because we do have a lot of our players available for December (SEAG), including girls in the top colleges, players playing here and abroad,” said Mr. Torcaso.

“Everyone is up for selection and we’re using every opportunity to pick the best possible side to get a medal in those Games.” — Olmin Leyba