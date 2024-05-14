Games Wednesday

(Ninoy Aquino Stadium)

4:30 p.m. — San Miguel Beer vs Terrafirma (rubbermatch)

7:30 p.m. — TNT vs Rain or Shine (rubbermatch)

WHO would have thought holder San Miguel Beer (SMB) would be in a fighting-for-dear-life situation at this stage, against an opponent that barely made the playoffs?

But it is what it is and the top-seeded Beermen better summon their old fiery form back if they want to come out of the PBA Philippine Cup quarterfinals’ Wednesday double knockout slate standing.

Otherwise, the No. 8 and twice-to-win disadvantaged Terrafirma Dyip, 106-95 winner in the first game, are ready to pounce and pull an epic reversal against a powerhouse hunting for back-to-back All-Filipino crown and sweep of Season 48.

The SMB-Terrafirma kill-or-be-killed tiff explodes at 4:30 p.m. at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium with the victor moving forward to the best-of-seven semifinals against either No. 4 TNT or No. 5 Rain or Shine (ROS). That part of the Last-8 proceedings — a race-to-two affair — is all tied up with the Tropang Giga drawing first blood, 106-99, and the Elasto Painters pulling level, 121-113.

TNT and ROS dispute the Final Four seat at 7:30 p.m.

The challenge for the Dyip, according to coach Johnedel Cardel, is how to make the most of this situation and do an encore.

Meanwhile, TNT hopes to overcome the absence of big man Brandon Ganuelas Rosser, who went down with an ACL tear in Game 2, in securing the clincher versus ROS.

Without Mr. Rosser, grizzled veteran Kelly Williams, who himself is dealing with back issues, Jewel Ponferada and rookie Henry Galinato will carry heavier frontline duties in the decider and possibly beyond. — Olmin Leyba