Games on Wednesday

(Smart Araneta Coliseum)

5 p.m. – TNT vs Rain or Shine (Semifinals Game 4)*

7:30 – Ginebra vs San Miguel (Semifinals Game 4)*

* TNT and Ginebra lead best-of-seven series, 2-1

ONE WIN AWAY or back to square one?

Holding 2-1 leads in the race-to-four contests, defending champion TNT and Barangay Ginebra fully understand the need to strike now against Rain or Shine and San Miguel Beer (SMB), respectively.

Otherwise, the Tropang Giga and the Gin Kings will see themselves starting over again and facing a more emboldened opponent with the duel for the PBA Governors’ Cup finals berth heading to a virtual first-to-get-two windup.

Denied in Game 3, 109-110, the Tropang Giga aim to make good on their second shot at Win No. 3 versus the Elasto Painters at 5 p.m. in today’s pivotal Game 4 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

After taking control back from SMB with a 131-125 overtime verdict in the third-game tiebreaker, the Gin Kings seek to make it back-to-back at 7:30 p.m. and move on the doorstep of the best-of-seven Last Dance.

To meet their 3-1 objective, Ginebra coach Tim Cone ordered his charges to keep their “playoff defense” mode on.

“We defended so much better in Game 3. We ‘played playoff defense’ and I thought that was really the key and we extended it all the way,” he said.

Main anchor of that is Justin Brownlee, who not only took care of offensive business with 30 points but also led the defensive efforts with five shot blocks.

“I think that’s really an underrated part of his (Mr. Brownlee’s) game. Just like he has a way to pick up his spots and really make big plays offensively, he has that same ability defensively. And it just seems to happen always in big moments,” said Mr. Cone.

Meanwhile, ROS mentor Yeng Guiao hopes his youth-laden charges will draw extra strength and confidence from their “sweep-stopping” win last time.

For Mr. Guiao, the E-Painters passed a “test of character.”

“We were able to hang in there with a strong team. They have a great import (Rondae Hollis Jefferson) and Poy (Erram) probably played one of his best games and we were able to survive that,” he said.

“We got ourselves back in the series (and this) gives us the confidence that we can beat TNT,” he added. — Olmin Leyba