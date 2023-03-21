MOROCCAN Barae Jrondi has been tapped as new coach of the rebuilding Philippine Azkals.

The 30-year-old Mr. Jrondi, who served as the Qatar Football Association’s technical supervisor of football clubs the last three years, will begin his tenure during the Azkals’ Middle East training camp this week.

In his first gig, the Pinoy booters will play Kuwait in Kuwait on March 24 and Jordan in Doha, Qatar four days later.

“It’s a big honor and responsibility for myself and the staff to take his challenge moving forward,” Mr. Jrondi, a former Lusail FC team analyst and Aldafna FC coach said upon his appointment.

He will get a hand from former Azkals star Stephan Schröck in molding the youth-laden Philippine men’s side as it prepares for the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers in October.

“Creating a competitive team is the main objective and it requires careful considerations. I am really happy to have the (former) captain Stephan Schröck on the technical staff to get his point of view about player selection to get the right team dynamics,” the new mentor said.

The Azkals last saw action in the Dec. 20 to Jan. 16 Asean Football Federation (AFF) Mitsubishi Electric Cup, where they failed to make the semifinals after finishing fourth in Group A with three points on one win versus three losses. — Olmin Leyba