DOWN, wounded and all, University of Santo Tomas (UST) vows no retreat, and definitely, no surrender in a bid to force a winner-take-all match in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 86 women’s volleyball finals.

“We never lose hope,” said coach Kungfu Reyes in the aftermath of a double whammy to open the title showdown with National University (NU).

The Golden Tigresses bowed to the Lady Bulldogs in straight sets, 25-23, 25-20, 25-20, and in the process missed the services of ace spiker Angeline Poyos following her unfortunate right ankle injury.

The super rookie Ms. Poyos, who’s the leading scorer of Santo Tomas in its stellar run to the finals for the first time in five years, accidently stepped on the foot of teammate Mary Banagua midway through the second set.

She grimaced in pain and had to be carried out of the court. After the match, she left the venue in walking boot and crutches, making her availability next game a big question mark.

Ms. Poyos will undergo tests before determining her official diagnosis with only a few days in between before Game 2 on Wednesday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

It’s win or go home for the Golden Tigresses, who are determined to stay ready with or without Ms. Poyos as Regina Jurado, Jonna Perdido, Cassie Carballo and captain Bernadett Pepito promise to brave on.

The youthful UST, which dethroned champion De La Salle University in the semis, may have lost a battle against the mighty NU and took a casualty but the war is far from over, urged Mr. Reyes. — John Bryan Ulanday