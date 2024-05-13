FEDERAL LAND NRE Global, Inc. (FNG) said Sora Tower, the first residential tower of The Observatory township in Mandaluyong, is expected to be turned over by 2030.

“The first residential tower set to rise in the development is Sora Tower, set for turnover by 2030 and promises to usher in a new era of living in the city,” the company said in a statement last week.

The Observatory, a 4.5-hectare mixed-use development, broke ground last week and is set to include eight residential towers, retail spaces, and an office building.

Sora, which translates to “sky” in Japanese, will feature 650 units ranging from studios to three-bedroom residences and penthouses, with sizes varying from 28 square meters (sq.m.) to 202 sq.m.

It draws inspiration from the vibrant and bustling Shibuya district in Tokyo, with indoor amenities including a sky lobby, children’s playroom, coworking or business center, fitness gym, entertainment room, and garden lobby, the company said.

Outdoor amenities include the swimming pool and pool deck, children’s pool and play area, pet park, lobby garden, and outdoor lounge.

The units are equipped with multi-functional sink modules and adjustable wardrobe shelves, in line with incorporating Japanese efficiency and functionality. They also feature the Genkan, a Japanese entryway concept that includes a porch and doormat for outdoor items like footwear.

FNG said that the design was inspired by the Philippine Eagle and reflects a commitment to sustainability and community living.

Renowned design consultants such as Nikken Sekkei Ltd., Garde Co., Ltd., Magnusson Klemencic Associates, and Pimentel, Rodriguez, Simbulan & Partners have contributed to creating the planned environment, the company noted.

The prime location of The Observatory provides residents and locators access to major business districts such as Makati, Bonifacio Global City (BGC), and Ortigas through well-connected routes such as EDSA and the BGC-Ortigas Link Bridge.

Additionally, residents are within a five-kilometer radius of essential facilities including Makati Medical Center, Ateneo School of Medicine, Ayala Center, GT Tower International, Asian Development Bank, SM Megamall, St. Luke’s Medical Center, and more.

“At The Observatory, we envision more than just a development; we see a nest where urban lifestyles converge to nurture a thriving community,” said FNG Vice-Chairman Yusuke Hirano. — Aubrey Rose A. Inosante