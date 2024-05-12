FORMER Southeast Asian Games (SEAG) marathon queen Christine Hallasgo wanted her women’s 10,000-meter victory in the ICTSI Philippine Athletics Championships yesterday resonate as far as her hometown in Bukidnon where her seven-year-daughter Chrisxiah Mae lives.

After all, she was Ms. Hallasgo’s biggest inspiration all throughout her national team tour of duty.

“This is for her,” said the 31-year-old Ms. Hallasgo moments after she clocked 37:00.05 for the gold that came as a fitting Mother’s Day gift.

Edna Magtubo of Spectrum Runners Team A took the silver in 39:46.72 while April Joy Alampayan of Bohol Province the silver in 39:46.81 in this meet organized by the Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association and backed by the Philippine Sports Commission, ICTSI, Milo, CEL Logistics, Inc., Pocari Sweat, SIP, Wireless Link Technologies, Inc., UAI, Masiv Sports, Victory Liner, AAI Worldwide and FilAm Sports.

Army’s Richard Salaño, for his part, took the men’s 10,000m mint in 31:26.82 ahead of University of the East’s James Darrel Orduna (31:38.21) and Spectrum’s Ricky Organiza (31:42.21), who settled for the silver and bronze, respectively.

SEA Games silver medalist Mark Harry Diones did just enough to rule the men’s triple jump following a 15.60m.

It was, however, a far cry from the national record of 16.7m he set seven years ago in the National Open in Ilagan, Isabela.

Also emerging victorious were Masbate’s Prince Charles Branzuela (boys’ Under-18 discus throw) and Thailand’s Kochchakron Hamachan (girls U20 hammer throw).

Aries Toledo, meanwhile, added the 4x100m relay silver to his decathlon gold for a Navy team that also consisted of Clinton Bautista, Alex Talledo, Jr. and Anfernee Lopena. — Joey Villar