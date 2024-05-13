DMCI Homes said its three-tower project Sonora Garden Residences in Las Piñas City is expected to generate around P13 billion in revenue.

Sonora Garden Residences, a joint venture between DMCI Homes and Robinson Land Corporation, Inc., consists of the Cadence, Liran, and Stellan towers along Alabang-Zapote Road in Las Piñas City.

“Cadence revenue [alone] is expected around P6 billion,” DMCI Vice-President for Project Development Dennis Yap told BusinessWorld in an e-mailed statement on Saturday.

He said that the total investment cost for Sonora Garden Residences is estimated at P7 billion.

Following the early inauguration of the amenities and model unit of the 40-storey Cadence on April 23rd, Mr. Yap said that there are currently no final launch dates for the two remaining buildings. Instead, the focus is on the turnover of the first building scheduled for this June.

“This early reveal aims to help investors and home seekers imagine the vibrant community life that awaits them at Sonora Garden Residences,” said DMCI Homes in a press statement.

Sitting on a 1.45-hectare land, Sonora Garden Residences is said to be a resort-inspired haven catering to young professionals and startup families.

“Residents can look forward to enjoying the property’s expansive open spaces, lush gardens, and a wide array of resort-inspired amenities, creating an ideal venue for family gatherings, community activities, and leisurely outdoor strolls,” the company noted.

It offers one-, two-, and three-bedroom units ranging from 28 square meters (sq.m.) to 83.5 sq.m.

Among the amenities are the lap pool, leisure pool, kiddie pool, basketball court, game and play areas, sky patio, fitness gym, snack bar, and more.

The residential project is near Robinsons Place Las Piñas and Light Rail Transit Line 1 extension stations.

Mr. Yap also stated that end users, upgraders, and investors residing and working in the South area, including Las Piñas, Parañaque, and Cavite, are targeted for this project. — Aubrey Rose A. Inosante