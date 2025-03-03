Games on Wednesday

(Smart Araneta Coliseum)

5 p.m. – NorthPort vs Ginebra*

7:30 p.m. – Rain or Shine vs TNT**

* Ginebra leads series, 3-0

** TNT leads series, 2-1

THEY’RE in a dire situation but the NorthPort Batang Pier isn’t about to abandon ship just yet.

“One more chance,” said NorthPort star Arvin Tolentino, relaying the beleaguered top seeds’ stance as rampaging Barangay Ginebra threatens to give their dream start in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup a nightmarish ending via a clean 4-0 sweep of their semifinal duel.

“Let’s see what happens in Game 4. It’s a literal do-or-die (game). We’ll see. See you on Wednesday,” he added.

After topping the eliminations at 9-3 and making short work of perennial contender Magnolia in the quarterfinals, it has become a rough sailing for Mr. Tolentino and Company against the experienced Gin Kings.

With Mr. Tolentino himself shackled, the Batang Pier yielded blowout losses in the first three encounters, 115-93, 119-106 and 127-100.

But as long as there’s hope — no matter how slim — Mr. Tolentino said they will hold on to it.

“We’re just staying really positive and sticking with each other,” he said.

“It’s really a hard thing to do right now, being down 0-3. I can’t say we’re good right now (because) we’re down. But morale-wise, I can say the team is still okay. We’re still okay.”

The Batang Pier was “more than okay” before the race-to-four semis clash with the Gin Kings started. Coming in, they enjoyed one of their best campaigns in franchise history, beating heavy hitters like San Miguel, Hong Kong Eastern, TNT and Ginebra itself in the eliminations.

They also had a full two weeks of buildup during the PBA break while key mainstays of Ginebra led by Justin Brownlee, went on a grueling campaign overseas with Gilas Pilipinas.

“Actually, our confidence was high coming to the series. We won against them in the elims so we have the mental advantage,” he said, referring to their 119-116 verdict in their pre-semis encounter. “But we’re practically new in the semis compared to Ginebra which is a very experienced team.”

Notes: TNT’s Glen Khobuntin shrugged off his verbal spat with teammate Poy Erram in the second quarter of the Tropang Giga’s 103-98 loss to Rain or Shine on Sunday. “Friendly fire,” said Mr. Khobuntin of the incident, which he tagged to “high emotion” in the heat of the battle. Mr. Khobuntin was trying to pacify Mr. Erram as the latter was complaining angrily to the referees but the latter didn’t take what the former told him too well and shoved him twice. Not long after, the two, who are part of TNT’s “Visayan” group, patched things up and were seen hugging on the bench. — Olmin Leyba