Games on Tuesday

(Ninoy Aquino Stadium)

5 p.m. – Phoenix vs Rain or Shine

7:30 p.m. – Blackwater vs Ginebra

THE ARRIVAL of super sub import George King has given Blackwater a new lease on life in the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Season 49 Governors’ Cup eliminations.

With Mr. King on board, the Bossing have gone on a three-game roll after a limping 0-3 start, making them feel good about this campaign going forward.

But not too good, cautioned coach Jeff Cariaso.

After all, the last time the Bossing had won three straight at the beginning of the previous season’s Philippine Cup, they went into a seven-match tailspin and eventually missed the playoffs.

“We have to be able to overcome just any thought of complacency,” said Mr. Cariaso before the Bossing (3-3) gun for a fourth straight win against Barangay Ginebra (3-2) on Tuesday at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium.

“I think we’re in a good space. And the players understand the situation we’re in. Our players are maturing better and they all understand that we haven’t done anything yet, we haven’t achieved anything yet. So the goal is just to continue getting better and improving.”

This will be tested fully at 7:30 p.m. as Mr. Cariaso’s fired-up charges led by King and the resurgent Troy Rosario duel with a Gin Kings crew out for payback for the 95-88 reversal the Bossing dealt them in the first round of Group B action.

“It’s a big game for both of us opening up the second round,” said Ginebra tactician Tim Cone as he tasked Justin Brownlee, Japeth Aguilar and the rest of the gang to be at their best in the rematch.

“They really handled us well and it wasn’t a fluke. They beat us sound and they outplayed us, they outhustled us and we’re going to have to put a better game together to have a chance against them this come-around. George King is a great player. He really is. He’s a great player.”

Meanwhile, quick redemption is the main motivation as Group B leader Rain or Shine (4-1) plays winless Phoenix Super LPG (0-5) in the 5 p.m. curtain raiser.

The Elasto Painters, who saw their perfect start halted by a San Miguel Beer on June Mar Fajardo’s buzzer-beating mid-range jumper, 113-112, last Friday, seek to repeat against the Fuel Masters, whom they clobbered in Round 1, 116-99.

“We are cautious in our approach to the Phoenix game,” said ROS strategist Yeng Guiao.

“Now they have a good import (Brandone Francis). They’ve been struggling, yes. But I think their import is also just making the adjustments. By Tuesday he must be better adjusted to the team and our style of play so we will have a harder time putting together a win against Phoenix this time.” — Olmin Leyba