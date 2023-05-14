PHNOM PENH — Samuel Morrison flew in with his hair dyed pink.

He said it’s not exactly “pahiyang” or luck in the taekwondo competitions here but more to do with the business he plans to put up after finishing his farewell tour this year.

“Na-tripan ko lang,” said Mr. Morrison, smiling as he touched the colored hair that stood out among the participants of the 32nd Southeast Asian Games.

Mr. Morrison ruled the men’s -87kg class to bounce back from his bronze last time in the -80kg play. The former UST star had won three straight golds in different weight divisions from 2015 to 2019 before an injury prevented him from snaring No. 4 in Hanoi.

Before he eventually calls it a national team career, Mr. Morrison wants to achieve something in the coming Asian Games in China.

Now 33 years old, Mr. Morrison feels he’s already served national duties extensively. — Olmin Leyba