IT wasn’t a walk in the park.

At the jaws of adversity and teeth of struggle for years, Filipino athletes thrived and strived for greatness to scale the Mt. Olympus, regardless of how steep the journey was.

After countless sweat and tears made possible by unparalleled sacrifice, 22 ardent warriors made it to the top. And they’re ready to shock the world.

When the Olympic flames officially get lit next week, they, however, will not be fighting alone as the hundreds of Filipinos here and all corners of the world rally behind them.

The Paris Olympics is there for the taking and here are the 22 Filipino Olympians — the biggest Team Philippines delegation in over three decades since the 26-strong team in 1992 Barcelona Summer Games — who conquer the summit of the biggest sporting spectacle on Earth:

ATHLETICS:

EJ Obiena — Men’s Pole Vault

Olympic stint: second; EJ Obiena is the world’s No. 2 pole vaulter for a reason and he’s out to prove that in his second Olympic stint.

The most decorated athlete in the country today, Mr. Obiena was the first Filipino to qualify in Paris, booking his ticket as early as July last year after clearing the Olympic mark of 5.82 meters at the Wanda Diamond League’s Bauhaus Galan meet in Stockholm, Sweden.

The feat earned the 28-year-old leaper a silver medal and a lot more mints in the succeeding months — highlighted by the gold medal in the Asian Games — making him the country’s best bet for a medal in Paris.

John Cabang Tolentino — Men’s 110m Hurdles

Olympic stint — first; Based in Spain, John Cabang Tolentino hurdled his way to Paris through Olympic rankings at the end of the qualifying cycle. He ranked No. 30 after the qualifiers as 40 athletes around the world caught the last bus to Paris.

The 22-year-old hurdler holds the Philippine record at 13.37 seconds, on top of being a bronze medalist in the Asian Indoor Athletics Championships Games and Southeast Asian Games.

Mr. Cabang finished fourth in the Asian Games. In Paris, he’s ready to spring some surprises.

Lauren Hoffman — Women’s 400m Hurdles

Olympic stint — first; Filipina-American ace Lauren Hoffman joined Mr. Cabang Tolentino as the last Olympic qualifier for Team Philippines, placing No. 39 in the Olympic rankings.

The 25-year-old ace is also the national record holder at 56.39 seconds after starting to represent the Philippines in 2023.

Ms. Hoffman, based in the United States, finished fifth in the Hangzhou Asian Games and is out to shock the world in Paris.

BOXING

Nesthy Petecio — Women’s Featherweight

Olympic stint — second; Nesthy Petecio is among the two silver medalists in the Tokyo Olympics, making Paris a perfect stage for her sweet vengeance.

She made it back to Paris for the second straight Olympics after a finals appearance in the 1st World Olympic Qualification Tournament in Busto Arsizio, Italy.

The 32-year-old pug from Davao Del Sur is the flag-bearer of Team Philippines, along with fellow boxer Carlo Paalam.

Carlo Paalam — Men’s Featherweight

Like Ms. Petecio, Carlo Paalam fell just short from bringing home the elusive boxing gold medal in the Tokyo Olympics with a silver mint.

It took him a while to punch return Olympic ticket but still made it in time by securing a finale appearance in the 2nd World Olympic Qualification Tournament in Bangkok, Thailand.

Along with Ms. Petecio, the 26-year-old son of Bukidnon will carry the Philippine flag in the opening ceremonies of the Summer Games, where he is determined to get payback.

Eumir Marcial — Men’s Middleweight

Olympic stint — second; A bronze medalist in the Tokyo Olympics, Eumir Marcial brims with confidence to complete redemption in Paris with hopes of delivering the country’s first boxing gold medal.

The 28-year-old warrior from Zamboanga City bolstered that bid by punching a ticket to Paris as early as last year following a silver-medal finish in the Asian Games.

Mr. Marcial turned pro since then, going unbeaten in five bouts that should be enough of a stepping stone in finally getting the job done in his Olympic arena return.

Aira Villegas — Women’s Flyweight

Olympic stint — first; Aira Villegas will be debuting in the Paris Olympics, thanks to a finals stint in the 1st World Olympic Qualification Tournament in Italy along with compatriot Ms. Petecio.

A bronze medalist in the Southeast Asian Games, the 28-year-old pug from Tacloban City is keen on making her first Olympic experience worthwhile by shooting for a podium finish.

Hergie Bacyadan — Women’s Middleweight

Olympic stint — second; Capping the bets of the Filipino boxers as the biggest NSA delegation of Team Philippines in Paris is Hergie Bacyadan, who successfully transitioned to boxing in time for Paris after a decorated national wushu career.

A former wushu world champion and gold medalist, Ms. Bacyadan conquered the different arena in boxing with her first Olympic ticket by securing a semifinal ticket in the 2nd World Olympic Qualification in Bangkok, Thailand.

She’s the last qualified boxer for Team Philippines along with Mr. Paalam but in Paris, the 29-year-old Kalinga pride is out to be first.

FENCING

Samantha Catantan — Women’s Foil

Olympic sting — first; Injured and all, Samantha Catantan braved through a tough journey in the Asia Oceania Zonal Olympic Qualifiers in Dubai, United Arab Emirates to finally clinch a coveted Olympic seat.

Against all odds, the 22-year-old Quezon City standout pulled off a dramatic finale win to become the first Filipino fencer to qualify in the Olympics since Walter Torres in the 1992 Barcelona Olympiad.

GOLF

Bianca Pagdanganan — Women’s Golf

Olympic stint — second; Bianca Pagdanganan settled for a 43rd-place finish in the Tokyo Olympics and there’s no way she would not find a way back for her second Summer Games stint.

The 26-year-old Arizona standout made sure of that by qualifying through the Olympic Golf and Women’s Golf Rankings, which propelled 60 other world golfers to the Paris Games.

An Asian Games gold medalist, Ms. Pagdanganan placed at No. 113 that proved more than enough to be in after the last qualifying event in the Women’s PGA Championship.

Dottie Ardina — Women’s Golf

Olympic stint — first; Joining Ms. Pagdanganan this time around is the debuting Dottie Ardina.

The 30-year-old grizzled veteran from Calamba is also among the last 60 qualified golfers according to the Olympic Golf and Women’s Golf Rankings, placing at No. 298.

GYMNASTICS

Carlos ‘Caloy’ Yulo — All-Around

Olympic stint — first; Like Messrs. Obiena and Marcial, Caloy Yulo booked his Olympic spot as early as last year — remaining as one of the best bets for a coveted medal in Paris.

With a stacked resume marked by world championships, Asian Games and Southeast Asian Games golds, Mr. Yulo clinched a return trip to the Olympics by being the highest-ranked eligible participant in the floor exercise at the 2023 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Antwerp, Belgium.

The 24-year-old all-around gymnast from Manila missed the Tokyo final in all-around events and finished fourth in the vault finals, falling short by 0.017 points for a potential podium placing.

There’s no turning back for Mr. Yulo this time in Paris for a coveted revenge.

Aleiah Finnegan — Women’s All-Around

Olympic stint — first; Like Mr. Yulo, Aleiah Finnegan was among the first Olympic qualifiers for Team Philippines as early as last year after her ascent in the world stage.

Ms. Finnegan, the 21-year-old gymnast from Missouri, made heads turn in the 2023 Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in Antwerp, Belgium to secure one of the 14 tickets at stage and snap a 60-year Olympic drought for Filipina gymnasts.

Levi Ruivivar — Women’s All-Around

Olympic stint — first; It did not take long for Aleiah Finnegan to have a company representing Filipina gymnasts.

To join the feat of ending a six decade-drought, the 18-year-old California pride Levi Ruivivar secured a silver medal finish in the World Cup Series in Doha, Qatar to book a historic Olympic ticket and hike the number of Filipina representation.

Emma Malabuyo — Women’s All-Around

Olympic stint — first; It took Emma Malabuyo a long journey but it all proved to be worth it.

After missing the cut in the World Cup Series, the 21-year-old Filipina from California came back with a vengeance and clinched a bronze medal in the individual all-around event at the Women’s Artistic Gymnastics Asian Championships in Uzbekistan to book a ticket to Paris.

In the process, she joined Ms. Finnegan and Ms. Ruivivar as the first Filipina gymnasts to qualify in the Summer Games since Maria Luisa-Floro and Evelyn Magluyan in the 1964 Tokyo Olympics.

JUDO

Kiyomi Watanabe — Women’s 63 Kg

Olympic stint — second; Kyomi Watanabe charged her way to a second Olympic appearance by clinching one of the two continental quota spots for Asia.

Ms. Watanabe, an Asian Games silver medalist and world junior champion, ranked No. 92 in the world with the Top 17, but only one from each country, advancing to Paris.

The 27-year-old judoka, who traces her roots in Cebu, is out for a stronger finish after a Round of 32 exit in Tokyo.

ROWING

Joanie Delgaco — Women’s Single Sculls

Olympic stint — first Joanie Delgaco is the first Filipina rower ever to make it to the Olympics.

She made it by turning the tide for a fourth-place finish in the World Rowing Asian and Oceanian Olympic Qualification Regatta singles sculls in South Korea.

The 26-year-old Camarines Sur pride joined Edgardo Maerina (1988 Seoul), Benjamin Tolentino, Jr. (2000 Sydney) and Cris Nievarez (2022 Tokyo) as the only Filipino Olympian rowers.

SWIMMING

Jarod Hotch — Men’s 100m Butterfly

Olympic stint — first; A multiple-medalist in the Southeast Asian Games, Jarod Hatch is finally going to splash his way against the world’s best in the Paris Olympics.

Holder of the Philippine record in his pet event at 52.87 seconds, the 25-year-old tanker from California one of the two Filipino swimmers to qualify through the universality quota.

Kayla Sanchez — Women’s 100m Freestyle

Olympic stint — first; Like Mr. Hotch, Kayla Sanchez clinched a Paris Olympic ticket through the universality quota.

A former swimmer for Canada, the 23-year-old Ms. Sanchez opted to fly the Philippine flag last year when she debuted in the Asian Games with a fifth place finish in the women’s 100m freestyle.

She clocked 54.69 seconds to own the Philippine record, which she hopes to surpass with flying colors for a shot at an Olympic podium.

WEIGHTLIFTING

John Ceniza — Men’s 61 Kg

Olympic stint — first; The Philippine weightlifting delegation carries the biggest pressure to deliver in the Paris Olympics, especially on the heels of Hidilyn Diaz’s feat in Tokyo to bring home the country’s first-ever gold medal after a 97-year wait.

Good thing for the Philippines, three weightlifters led by John Ceniza brims with confidence to meet those expectations.

A silver medalist in the Southeast Asian Games and bronze medalist in the World Cup, the 26-year-old Cebuano put on a strong performance in the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) World Cup in Thailand to stay in the Top 10 of the Olympic Qualification Rankings.

Ms. Ceniza lifted a total of 300 kilograms in the World Cup as the last Olympic qualifying event to secure his spot in his weight division.

Vanessa Sarno — Women’s 71 Kg

Olympic stint — first; One of the youngest athletes in the Philippine delegation, Vanessa Sarno has cemented her stature as the next big star in Philippine sports by clinching her first Olympic ticket.

At only 20 years of age, the Bohol pride Ms. Sarno set a Philippine snatch record (110 KG, 245 KG in total) in the IWF World Cup in Thailand for a fifth place finish, enough for a ticket to Paris.

A gold medalist in the Asian Championships and multiple champion in the Southeast Asian Games, Paris is next for Ms. Sarno’s taking.

Elreen Ando — Women’s 59 Kg

Olympic stint — second; Elreen Ando hoisted a return ticket in the Olympics at the expense of her mentor and former Olympic gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz.

Putting on a show in the IWF World Cup, the 25-year-old Cebuana carried a total of 228 kilograms to secure her place inside the Top 10 that in the process booted out Ms. Diaz from contention.

Now considered as Ms. Diaz’s heir apparent, Ms. Ando marches on to Paris with a blessing, faith and determination to follow up on the former’s historic lift in Tokyo, where she settled for a seventh-place finish.

ENDER Twenty-two Olympians, one dream. Hundreds of millions of Filipinos behind, one rally. Knowing they will not march alone to Paris, these valiant warriors are ready to pour it all in the country’s biggest fight — for gold and glory. — John Bryan Ulanday