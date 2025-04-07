THE deficit in the agricultural goods trade in February rose 11% year on year to $797.65 million, according to the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA).

Agricultural exports in February rose 20.9% to $691.92 million, the PSA said.

It said agricultural exports accounted for only 31.7% of two-way agricultural trade, valued at $2.18 billion for the month. Farm goods accounted for 11.1% of total exports.

Agricultural imports on a year-on-year basis rose 15.4% in February to $1.49 billion. Farm goods accounted for 15.8% of total imports that month.

The $2.18 billion in agricultural total trade in February was up 17.1% year on year, accelerating from the January and February 2024 growth rates of 15.4% and 8.5%, respectively. — Kyle Aristophere T. Atienza