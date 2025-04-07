THE Department of Transportation (DoTr) said it is looking to tap the private sector to operate and maintain up to 20 airports under public-private partnership (PPP) arrangements, citing the need to expand and modernize the country’s regional hubs.

“Initially, it was nine (airports), but we are expanding it to about 20 commercial airports for PPP,” Transportation Undersecretary for Aviation and Airports Jim C. Sydiongco told reporters on the sidelines of a briefing on Monday.

In April, Aboitiz InfraCapital, Inc. is set to take over the operations and maintenance of Laguindingan International Airport in Misamis Oriental. By June, the company is also set to take on the operations and maintenance of New Bohol-Panglao International Airport.

The infrastructure arm of the Aboitiz group has outlined its plans for the two regional airports including enhancing operational efficiencies, upgrading digital systems, and improving commercial spaces.

Airports that have attracted original proponents are Kalibo; Puerto Princesa, Iloilo and Davao. “We also have one pending for Siargao,” Mr. Sydiongco said.

Negotiations have concluded for Villar group company Prime Asset Ventures, Inc.’s (PAVI) unsolicited proposal for the operations and maintenance of the Iloilo International Airport, the PPP Center has said.

“(The Iloilo airport) is still on the table; it is still being discussed,” Mr. Sydiongco said.

Last year, the DoTr said it is expecting the privatization of several regional airports, including Iloilo, Puerto Princesa and Kalibo airports.

Mega7 Construction Corp. has submitted an unsolicited proposal to operate, upgrade and maintain the P3.62-billion Kalibo International Airport; while PAVI has also been named original proponent for the P10.24-billion upgrade project for Puerto Princesa International Airport, according to the PPP Center website.

The DoTr has also said that it is expecting to launch the competitive tender for the Davao International Airport, which it intends to structure as a PPP. — Ashley Erika O. Jose