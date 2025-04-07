PROJECTS approved for green lane treatment have been valued at P5.165 trillion as of April 6, the Board of Investments (BoI) said.

The green lane pipeline now includes 202 projects, which are estimated to generate 301,559 jobs. Projects certified in the first quarter accounted for P629.18 billion of the pipeline.

Renewable energy (RE) projects accounted for 78.22% of the total, with a combined cost of P4.75 trillion across 158 projects.

“The overwhelming investment in RE suggests a long-term vision for environmental responsibility and energy independence,” Ernesto C. Delos Reyes, Jr., director of the BoI Investment Assistant Service and One-Stop Action Center for Strategic Investments, said via Viber.

Investment in RE projects increased after the government allowed full foreign ownership in the industry. Foreign ownership had been capped at 40% before it was liberalized.

Green lane-certified RE projects also accounted for 269,699 of the job-creation estimate.

The pipeline also includes nine digital infrastructure projects valued at P364.88 billion.

Some 31 food-security projects worth P18.7 billion were also certified, along with four manufacturing projects worth P36.91 billion.

“Food security remains a key concern, while digital infrastructure and public-private partnerships are receiving moderate attention,” he said.

“Manufacturing, although receiving the least allocation, may still contribute to economic growth in specific industries,” he added.

Established through Executive Order No. 18 in February 2023, green lanes aim to accelerate and simplify the permit and licensing processes for strategic investments.

Mr. Delos Reyes said that the government’s strategic priorities include sustainability, food security, and digital transformation.

“Overall, this distribution highlights a forward-thinking approach that balances environmental, economic, and technological progress. Further analysis may be required to assess the long-term impact and effectiveness of these investments,” he added. — Justine Irish D. Tabile