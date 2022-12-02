PROPERTY developer Century Properties Group, Inc. (CPGI) is set to open a mid-scale hotel in Mandaluyong City on Dec.15, targeting to cater to tourist influx during the holidays.

“December is an opportune time for Novotel Suites Manila to open as Century Properties can actively participate and address the demand surge for tourism and leisure travel,” CPGI President and Chief Executive Officer Jose Marco R. Antonio said in a press release.

According to Mr. Antonio, the opening of the new hotel is in line with the government’s thrust of promoting the tourism industry.

He also noted that the hotel is expected to meet the growing demand for intimate gatherings in the area coming from the increasing number of multinational companies in Taguig and Makati.

The hotel will sit at a master-planned development called Acqua in Brgy. Hulo, Mandaluyong City, which will make it accessible through various points in the cities of Makati and Mandaluyong.

It will house 152 rooms and will be jointly owned by Century Properties and Century Acqua Lifestyle Corp. The hotel’s upper floors will be allocated for residential condominium units, which are all pre-sold.

The hotel, which was conceptualized with an augmented hospitality group called Accor, will be the sixth and final tower of Acqua Private Residences.

The rooms it will offer will range from 32 square meters (sq.m.) to 87 sq.m. The hotel will also have a pool, restaurant and bar, lounge café, pastry shop, fitness center, and meeting rooms suitable for small-scale events.

Novotel Suites Manila is the pilot hospitality development for Century Properties as it has been originally known for its high-rise condominiums.

“We are proud to carry the Novotel name, along with other 500 establishments globally. It’s a trusted brand, known for excellent rooms and service. It’s our pleasure to work with Accor,” Mr. Antonio said. — Justine Irish D. Tabile