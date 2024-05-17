Asticom Technology, Inc., Globe’s digital-first shared services and outsourcing arm, has secured three awards at the 2024 Asia-Pacific Stevie® Awards for outstanding tech and customer-focused initiatives.

Asticom was honored with a Bronze award in the “Innovation in Technology Management, Planning & Implementation (Other Service Industries)” category for its “Digital-First Solutions, People-Centric Approach.” This recognition highlights the company’s seamless integration of cutting-edge technologies to enhance the human experience.

In addition, Acquiro Solutions and Tech, Inc., Asticom’s staffing arm, was acknowledged with another Bronze in the “Most Innovative Tech Startup of the Year” category, underscoring Asticom’s commitment to nurturing innovative startups.

Acquiro also clinched a People’s Choice Stevie® Award for Favorite Companies in the Tech Startups category.

The Asia-Pacific Stevie® Awards are the only business awards program to recognize innovation in the workplace across all 29 markets of the Asia-Pacific region. It is one of the notable programs under the Stevie® Awards, the world’s premier business awards.

The People’s Choice Stevie Awards for Favorite Companies, an integral part of the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, empowers the public to vote for their preferred organizations across various industry-specific categories. This year, over 38,000 votes were cast, reflecting significant engagement and community involvement.

Expressing her excitement about the recent achievement, Mharicar Castillo-Reyes, President and CEO of Asticom, stated, “We are thrilled to share this win with everyone who contributes to Asticom’s success today. From our shareholders, to our dedicated team and valued clients, we are grateful for their unwavering trust and support for our initiatives. Together, we are driving innovation that positively impacts the lives of our fellow Filipinos.”

Asticom’s groundbreaking tech and customer-centric initiatives include automation in project management tools; turnkey digital solutions; custom development; and NXT (www.nxt.com.ph), a talent tech platform featuring advanced recruiting, interviewing, and onboarding tools.

The accolades from the Asia-Pacific Stevie® Awards underscore Asticom’s dedication to fostering a culture of innovation and driving positive change through state-of-the-art technologies.

For more information about Asticom and its award-winning initiatives, please visit www.asticom.com.ph.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by publishing their stories on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber at https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA to get more updates and subscribe to BusinessWorld’s titles and get exclusive content through www.bworld-x.com.