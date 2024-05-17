BDO Unibank Inc. (BDO) has launched its Sustainability Executive Briefing Series to enable senior leaders to gain a broad understanding of sustainability at a strategic level specifically on risks and opportunities in environment, social, and governance (ESG) that impact their decisions on credit, investments, underwriting, insurance, and administrative operations.

The briefings support BDO’s sustainability philosophy, incorporating sustainability in the way the Bank conducts business, aimed at embedding sustainability principles in everything it does – from making decisions to assessing relationships to creating products.

The Executive Series has so far covered diverse topics such as nature and biodiversity loss and conservation, responsible investing, offshore wind energy, and current nuclear power technology. Featured external speakers are experts on emerging sustainability issues designed to provide the leadership team with valuable insights, best practices and a platform for meaningful exchange of ideas to identify business opportunities.

BDO’s Sustainability Executive Briefing Series aligns with the mandate set forth by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP), to bolster the financial institutions’ leadership capability in effectively assessing and managing environmental and social (E&S) risks. Furthermore, the sessions intend to reinforce BDO’s financial performance in a global low carbon economy that is environmentally responsible, and socially inclusive.

