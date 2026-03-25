BROTHER International Philippines Corp. said it is “definitely” increasing prices and is awaiting word from its parent company while assessing the impact on its manufacturing operations of the Middle East crisis and the weakening peso.

“Once we receive (notice from) our head office… definitely there will be some (price increase,)” Brother Philippines President Glenn P. Hocson told BusinessWorld.

“Of course, we are also concerned about what is happening, especially in the Middle East,” he said.

Brother Philippines is a unit of Brother Industries, Ltd., a Japanese maker of office equipment.

It operates three manufacturing facilities in Tanauan City, Batangas.

Rising oil prices and the weaker peso will drive up the company’s production costs, Mr. Hocson said, because it relies on imported raw materials.

“I don’t think we can absorb those price increases. Definitely, the material cost will increase,” Mr. Hocson said.

Brother Philippines imports plastic pellets — small granules made primarily from crude oil — to manufacture products like inkjet printers, scanners, label printers, sewing machines, and fax machines.

The peso closed at P60.1 on Wednesday, weaker than its P59.95 finish a day prior.

Starting on Tuesday, diesel and gasoline prices in Metro Manila rose to as much as P144.20 and P102.50 per liter, respectively. Kerosene prices also rose to about P165.79 per liter.

Despite the geopolitical uncertainties, Brother Philippines remains bullish that revenue growth will continue, Mr. Hocson said.

“We hope to surpass our milestone result this upcoming fiscal year… despite the impact of these geopolitical issues… I’m still positive,” he noted.

The company posted P3 billion in revenue in the year to March 2026.

He said the Philippines remains a key market for inkjet printers, which have become a staple for home, school, and commercial use.

Mr. Hocson touted features in its product lineup like wireless functionality, including e-mail and mobile printing.

Brother Philippines is betting on growth from both its retail business as well as corporate services.

The company has over 250 authorized service centers in the Philippines, with its first branch opening in Cebu in 2005 and subsequent network expansions to Davao, Cagayan de Oro, Iloilo, Naga City, Angeles City, and Tuguegarao City.

Next month, the company is looking to open its newest branch in Zamboanga City. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz