THE Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) said it seized P21.9 million worth of uncertified steel products from unidentified locations in Pampanga.

In a statement Tuesday, the authorities confiscated 186,329 units of steel products, which include equal leg steel angle bars and deformed steel bars.

The products did not carry the mandatory Philippine Standard (PS) and Import Commodity Clearance (ICC) markings, the DTI said.

Republic Act (RA) No. 4109 or the Standards Law and RA No. 7394 or the Consumer Act of the Philippines task the DTI’s Bureau of Philippine Standards to implement the Philippine Standard (PS) Quality and/or Safety Certification Mark Licensing Scheme and the Import Commodity Clearance (ICC) Certification Scheme.

Covered products cannot be sold and distributed in the Philippine market without the PS or ICC marks, which ensure that the goods have passed mandatory safety and quality checks.

The confiscated items also failed to hurdle basic labeling information requirements, such as the manufacturer’s name and office address, the DTI said.

The DTI noted that in one operation, the authorities seized P19.6 million worth of uncertified steel products from a supplier flagged by a retailer. In another operation, some P2.3 million in non-compliant products were also confiscated, following an industry report.

Hardware stores that were found selling unauthorized goods were issued Notices of Violation, with administrative sanctions to follow.

The DTI also seized P1.1 million worth of uncertified LED lamps and electric fans in a joint operation with the National Bureau of Investigation’s Special Action Unit.

The DTI and the Philippine National Police (PNP) Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) also confiscated P25 million in counterfeit goods that failed to meet minimum labeling requirements.

The DTI’s Fair Trade Enforcement Bureau is tasked with ensuring compliance with trade laws and product standards. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz