THE Philippines’ Jeff de Luna turned back countryman Roberto Gomez , 4-3, 4-1, 4-0, on Tuesday night to barge into the semifinals of the 2025 Las Vegas 10-Ball Open at the Rio All Suite Hotel and Casino in Nevada.

The 41-year-old former Asian Games silver medalist was on point in hurdling Mr. Gomez to claim the victory that set the former up against Estonian Denis Grabe, who smashed German Stefan Kasper, 4-2, 4-2, 4-2.

Another victory would push Mr. De Luna closer to earning a crack at the crown in this $125,000 meet.

The other semis pairing would pit German Jacob Fuller, a 4-0, 1-4, 4-2, 1-4, 4-3 winner over Dutch Marco Teutscher, and the winner between Greek Alex Kazakis and Pole Wojciech Szewczyk.

Meanwhile, Filipinos Chezka Centeno and Rubilen Amit trounced Americans Nicolle Cuellar, 4-0, 4-0, and Ada Lio, 4-2, 4-0, respectively, to set in motion their title campaigns in the women’s section.

Ms. Centeno, the defending champion here, was facing April Larson, who bested the US’ Sue Orr, 4-2, 3-4, 4-1, while Ms. Amit was tackling yet another American Briana Edwards, who edged the US’ Eva Myers, 4-1, 1-4, 4-1. — Joey Villar