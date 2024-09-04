THE PHILIPPINE women’s team seeing action in the 45th World Chess Olympiad slated Sept. 10 to 22 in Budapest, Hungary is in danger of playing minus its second strongest member — Jan Jodilyn Fronda.

This after Ms. Fronda has encountered visa problems that would expire in a few days.

If it happens, it would disallow her to suit up for the Filipinas in the Hungarian capital.

Ms. Fronda had originally applied for her Schengen visa at the Switzerland embassy that has an expiration in 45 days.

She had already used 42 days of it and would need an extension. But the Swiss embassy could only issue her an extension only after October since it takes more than a month to process it.

Hungary said it could issue Ms. Fronda a new one provided Switzerland voids her visa, which didn’t happen.

“We’re asking the Hungarian embassy to help us,” said National Chess Federation Chief Executive Officer and national women’s coach Grandmaster Jayson Gonzales, who is returning to the country today after accompanying Ms. Fronda, Janelle Mae Frayna and Ruelle Canino on their European tour.

Without Ms. Fronda, the team would have to play all four remaining team members Mses. Frayna, Canino, Bernadette Galas and Shania Mae Mendoza in all 11 games without rest.

“Jodilyn has been playing really well in Europe,” said Mr. Gonzales, whose trip was backed by the Philippine Sports Commission through chair Richard Bachmann and commissioner Ed Hayco and NCFP chairman/president Butch Pichay. — Joey Villar