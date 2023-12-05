Game Wednesday

(Mall of Asia Arena)

2 p.m. — Mapua vs San Beda

FOR the second time in the last three years, Mapua University takes a shot at a first National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) championship in more than three decades against a San Beda University side seriously intent of resurrecting its dynastic days in today’s start of their best-of-three Season 99 title duel at the Mall of Asia Arena (MOA).

The Cardinals are bent on replicating their magnificence in the elimination-round, where they went a league-best 15-3, and in the Final Four, where they smashed the College of St. Benilde Blazers, against the Red Lions in the opener slated at 2 p.m.

All that because of one ultimate goal — end a 32-year championship wait and bring the Intramuros-based school its first crown since 91 and seventh overall. “Focus first at Game One,” said Mapua coach Randy Alcantara, who happened to be part of that last champion team by the Cardinals.

Mr. Alcantara will be gunning for his first title as a coach in the seniors division to add to his trifecta of accomplishments consisting of two NCAA juniors title as a coach and two seniors championships as a player including that unforgettable one in 1991 that proved to be their last.

And the Cardinals are bent on ending the excruciating wait this year.

“We’re focused on helping coach (Alcantara) as well as the whole Mapua community win that title,” said Mapua gunner Paolo Hernandez, who came alive when his team needed it most and unloaded a sterling 22-point effort.

Clint Escamis, who will receive his MVP award in Game Two Sunday also at MOA, is also going all out for that most precious hardware.

“It won’t be easy, but the goal is to win a championship,” said Mr. Escamis, who had 21 points last time.

Out to foil that bid is San Beda.

The Red Lions have shown they’re capable of beating anyone after bringing down No. 2 seeds the Lyceum of the Philippines University’s Pirates that sent them back to the finals after missing to make it that far the last two seasons.

The Red Lions made it that far using their deadly shooting and defense.

In fact, San Beda made a total of 26 triples in their two wins over LPU while bringing in its lockdown defense.

The proud Benedictine school will aim to relive its dynastic run the last two decades when it made the finals 14 straight times starting in 2005 and snaring an impressive 11 crowns.

“The goal from the start has always been to win the championship, and we’re one step closer,” said a young San Beda tactician Yuri Escueta. — Joey Villar